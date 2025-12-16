How to Watch, Listen to Michigan State vs. Toledo Basketball
Students are now on winter break, which means Michigan State men's basketball has just a few weeks to prepare itself for the full brunt of the looming Big Ten schedule.
The Spartans are returning to non-conference play for what is the easiest three-game stretch MSU has on its schedule this season, at least on paper. It starts with a game against Toledo, who enters Tuesday's game 5-5 on the year and has yet to play a high-major opponent.
Michigan State is going to look to play better than it did during its 76-72 road win over Penn State, which at least gave the Spartans a bit of a bounce-back from the previous loss to Duke. The Rockets have lost their last three games against Division I opponents, dropping contests to Belmont, Oakland, and Robert Morris.
Here are all the details on how MSU fans can watch the game on television or listen on the radio:
TV Info
Tip-Off: 6:30 p.m. ET
Streaming Service: Peacock
Announcers: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play); Tom Crean (analyst)
Additional Peacock Notes
Current Prices w/Live Sports: $10.99/month or $109.99/year
Other MSU men's basketball games on Peacock exclusively: Nebraska (Jan. 2), Indiana (Jan. 13), UCLA (Feb. 17), Purdue (Feb. 26)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
SiriusXM: Channel 137 or 195, or on the SiriusXM app.
Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)
Glancing at Toledo
As said earlier, Toledo is 5-5 on the year, with a 4-5 record against Division I opponents. Going off KenPom rankings, the best team the Rockets have faced to this point is Belmont, who is 10-1 and ranked 79th on KenPom at the time this article is being composed (MSU is No. 12, for reference). The Bruins won that game, 87-72, on a neutral court.
Toledo faced two high-quality opponents last year in December. The Rockets lost 78-49 at No. 15 Houston back on Dec. 18, 2024, and also lost 83-64 at No. 21 Purdue on Dec. 29 of that year. Tuesday will be UT's first trip to the Breslin Center since December 2021, which resulted in an 81-68 Michigan State victory. The Rockets also have upset a ranked MSU squad before, back in December 2002 in East Lansing.
