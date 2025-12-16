How to Watch, Listen to Michigan State vs. Toledo Basketball

Students are now on winter break, which means Michigan State men's basketball has just a few weeks to prepare itself for the full brunt of the looming Big Ten schedule.

The Spartans are returning to non-conference play for what is the easiest three-game stretch MSU has on its schedule this season, at least on paper. It starts with a game against Toledo, who enters Tuesday's game 5-5 on the year and has yet to play a high-major opponent.

Michigan State Spartans guard Divine Ugochukwu competing against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, inside the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State is going to look to play better than it did during its 76-72 road win over Penn State , which at least gave the Spartans a bit of a bounce-back from the previous loss to Duke . The Rockets have lost their last three games against Division I opponents, dropping contests to Belmont, Oakland, and Robert Morris.

Here are all the details on how MSU fans can watch the game on television or listen on the radio:

TV Info

Dec 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts from the bench during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Tip-Off: 6:30 p.m. ET

Streaming Service: Peacock

Announcers: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play); Tom Crean (analyst)

Additional Peacock Notes

Current Prices w/Live Sports: $10.99/month or $109.99/year

Other MSU men's basketball games on Peacock exclusively: Nebraska (Jan. 2), Indiana (Jan. 13), UCLA (Feb. 17), Purdue (Feb. 26)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) defends an inbounds pass during a game against the Detroit Mercy Titans at the Breslin Center on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channel 137 or 195, or on the SiriusXM app.

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

Glancing at Toledo

Dec 29, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets guard Sonny Wilson (3) watches a ball controlled by Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

As said earlier, Toledo is 5-5 on the year, with a 4-5 record against Division I opponents. Going off KenPom rankings, the best team the Rockets have faced to this point is Belmont, who is 10-1 and ranked 79th on KenPom at the time this article is being composed (MSU is No. 12, for reference). The Bruins won that game, 87-72, on a neutral court.

Toledo faced two high-quality opponents last year in December. The Rockets lost 78-49 at No. 15 Houston back on Dec. 18, 2024, and also lost 83-64 at No. 21 Purdue on Dec. 29 of that year. Tuesday will be UT's first trip to the Breslin Center since December 2021, which resulted in an 81-68 Michigan State victory. The Rockets also have upset a ranked MSU squad before, back in December 2002 in East Lansing.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo yells to his players during a game against San Jose State on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming game against Toledo when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW