How to Watch The 2025 Best FIFA Football Awards on TV, Live Stream
The 2025 Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony will see soccer’s elite scoop an array of prizes.
FIFA, world soccer’s governing body, have been dishing out individual honors since the inaugural ceremony in 2017, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and a host of other modern icons celebrated at the event in previous years.
Ballon d’Or winners Ousmane Dembélé and Aitana Bonmatí lead the charge for the ultimate honor of The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player respectively, but they face stiff competition for the prize. Elsewhere, the game’s best coaches, goalkeepers and goals will be crowned.
Here’s how audiences can watch the 2025 ceremony live.
When Is The Best FIFA Football Awards Ceremony?
The Best 2025 FIFA Football Awards ceremony will be staged on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at Fairmont Katara Hall in Doha, Qatar.
The ceremony will kick off at 12 p.m. ET (5 p.m. GMT, 9 a.m. PT) and will host 800 guests, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Legends and representatives of member associations from across the globe.
What Awards Are on Offer in 2025?
While some award winners have been named prior to the ceremony, the full list of honors available is as follows:
- The Best FIFA Men’s Player
- The Best FIFA Women’s Player
- The Best FIFA Men’s Coach
- The Best FIFA Women’s Coach
- The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper
- The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper
- The Best FIFA Men’s XI
- The Best FIFA Women’s XI
- FIFA Puskás Award
- FIFA Marta Award
- FIFA Fan Award
- FIFA Fair Play Award
How to Watch The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025
The 2025 Best FIFA Football Awards will be available to watch across the world, with the ceremony broadcast live on FIFA.com for free.
The broadcast will begin at 12 p.m. ET (5 p.m. GMT, 9 a.m. PT).