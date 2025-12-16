SI

How to Watch The 2025 Best FIFA Football Awards on TV, Live Stream

Vinicius Junior and Carlo Ancelotti were among last year’s top winners.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Real Madrid won plenty at last year’s The Best FIFA Football Awards.
Real Madrid won plenty at last year’s The Best FIFA Football Awards. / Christopher Pike/FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The 2025 Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony will see soccer’s elite scoop an array of prizes.

FIFA, world soccer’s governing body, have been dishing out individual honors since the inaugural ceremony in 2017, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and a host of other modern icons celebrated at the event in previous years.

Ballon d’Or winners Ousmane Dembélé and Aitana Bonmatí lead the charge for the ultimate honor of The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player respectively, but they face stiff competition for the prize. Elsewhere, the game’s best coaches, goalkeepers and goals will be crowned.

Here’s how audiences can watch the 2025 ceremony live.

EXPLAINED. How Best FIFA Works. The Voting Process, Format for The Best FIFA Football Awards. dark

When Is The Best FIFA Football Awards Ceremony?

The Best FIFA Football Awards logo.
The Best FIFA Football Awards differ from the Ballon d’Or. / Christopher Pike-FIFA/FIFA/Getty Images

The Best 2025 FIFA Football Awards ceremony will be staged on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at Fairmont Katara Hall in Doha, Qatar.

The ceremony will kick off at 12 p.m. ET (5 p.m. GMT, 9 a.m. PT) and will host 800 guests, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Legends and representatives of member associations from across the globe.

What Awards Are on Offer in 2025?

The Best FIFA Football Awards
The Best FIFA Football Awards are voted for by four different categories. / Valeriano Di Domenico/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

While some award winners have been named prior to the ceremony, the full list of honors available is as follows:

  • The Best FIFA Men’s Player
  • The Best FIFA Women’s Player
  • The Best FIFA Men’s Coach
  • The Best FIFA Women’s Coach
  • The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper
  • The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper
  • The Best FIFA Men’s XI
  • The Best FIFA Women’s XI
  • FIFA Puskás Award
  • FIFA Marta Award
  • FIFA Fan Award
  • FIFA Fair Play Award

How to Watch The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025

Vinicius Junior
Vinicius Junior won’t be retaining his best men’s player crown. / KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

The 2025 Best FIFA Football Awards will be available to watch across the world, with the ceremony broadcast live on FIFA.com for free.

The broadcast will begin at 12 p.m. ET (5 p.m. GMT, 9 a.m. PT).

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025: Full List of Nominees

Next. The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025: Full List of Nominees. The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025: Full List of Nominees. dark

READ THE LATEST 2025 BEST FIFA FOOTBALL AWARDS NEWS

manual

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer