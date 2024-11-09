How Will Coen Carr Develop For MSU This Season?
After coming off a successful freshman year, Michigan State will look for forward Coen Carr to continue his success into Year 2.
In his freshman year, Carr played in all 35 games and averaged 3.1 points per game. He dropped 110 points in 2023-2024, with 18 steals and 64 rebounds. The Spartans will look for him to improve his free throw percentage this season compared to last, where he finished with a 56% success rate.
In two games so far this season, Carr has 15 points, eight rebounds, and four turnovers. He has played more than 20 minutes in each of the first two games and is 6-for-10 in field goals.
Now in a more prominent role, Carr will see more of the court this season, and he is ready for it. Coach Tom Izzo knows how versatile Carr has been and can be for this Spartan team in Year 2 after seeing what he was capable of last season and how he improved in the offseason.
Carr, expecting to see more time this year, can learn from the upperclassmen and starters for MSU because sooner or later, he will slide into a leadership role within this team. Many parts of Carr's game have been stellar as the sixth or seventh man on the court, in hopes that one day he makes his way to the starting lineup. And that could be as soon as this year.
So far this season, the team has been looking very promising for Izzo, dropping 80 points or more in each of its first two games, with a win margin of at least 24 points. Izzo also has expressed his gratitude for the way the young players, including Carr, have approached the games already this season.
Following the Spartans' second exhibition game against Ferris State, Carr explained how he looks to approach this season with MSU.
"I think I could be an X-factor for this team, coming off the bench," he said. "Coming off the bench with that spark of energy, you know we might have a down first part of the game, come in and bringing that energy trying to get our morale and energy up."
