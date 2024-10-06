Izzo: Adding Transfers From Lower Conferences 'Benefits' MSU
Michigan State men's basketball is one of the most prestigious programs in the history of college basketball.
And yet, the three transfers the program has brought in in the last four years were all from mid-major conferences, starting with former Spartan guard Tyson Walker in 2021.
This offseason, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo added a shooting wing in Frankie Fidler and a 7-foot center in Szymon Zapala, both of whom came from smaller schools -- Nebraska Omaha and Longwood, respectively.
While they aren't transfers that initially blow you away, Izzo sees a positive in bringing in guys from lower conferences.
"It just goes by needs, and the fact that -- a lot of our transfers have been guys from smaller levels, which I think benefits us," Izzo said at Big Ten Basketball Media Days last week. "I think we're getting so many transfers now that they're just -- why are they leaving? Why would you leave a good program to go to another good program? Well, it might be more money. I guess that's the real reason, but sometimes, transfers are leaving because of problems. Sometimes, they're their own problem.
"So, I've looked at it like we took two guys that we had a need for, and they're not two players that were on anybody's all-everything list. But neither was Tyson Walker, and he helped us a lot."
Indeed he did. Walker made the All-Big Ten Second Team in each of the last two seasons, leading the Spartans in scoring in those two campaigns.
Fidler has shown this offseason that he could be one of Michigan State's top scorers, perhaps even No. 1. Meanwhile, Zapala could serve as a great defensive asset for the Spartans, giving them the size they have lacked down low in recent years. He also can contribute offensively, with an ability to score in the post and outside.
Fidler comes off a strong final campaign with Nebraska Omaha, where he was named to the All-Summit First Team last year. Zapala had a solid 2023-24 season as well, having helped lead Longwood to a Big South tournament title and a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
We'll see just how effective these two transfers can be for the Spartans this season. By the looks and sounds of it, it could be to a great extent.
