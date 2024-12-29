Izzo Sees National Award in Carr's Future if He Keeps Up Production
Michigan State forward Coen Carr is coming off a career game in which he lit up the Breslin Center with a career-high 17 points that consisted of several dunks and a 3-pointer.
The sophomore continues to provide a spark off the bench for this Michigan State team and is a huge reason the Spartans are on the verge of 11 wins going into 2025.
Not only does Carr have natural athleticism, but he has great a work ethic as anyone on the team. It's that effort that has allowed him to thrive in his role as a sixth-man and an X-factor for a rising Spartan squad.
"It's really amazing that Coen has come as far as he's come," said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. "He's really improved. He's improved with the ball, he's improved defensively, he's improved his body, he's improving his shot, he's improved his free throws. And he's improving his leadership. He is an energy guy.
"Now, I could be starting Coen Carr. ... He comes off the bench, he's excited, the players are excited, the fans are excited and you guys are probably -- I'm even a little excited. He just brings a buzz to him.
"I mean, if he keeps doing it, he's going to be a sixth man nationally of the year candidate. Just because of what he brings."
Izzo had praised Carr after that game against Florida Atlantic as well.
"Coen is getting so much better with the basketball, too," Izzo said. "He's in his second year and he's just improving. And so, he's got such a great body, as he learns to rebound even better in the offensive end, I think his game is going to get better and better and better."
So far this season, Carr is averaging nearly 9 points per game and just under four rebounds while playing 21.3 minutes per game, almost 10 more minutes than his average last season.
Carr is having as good of a season as any sixth man in the league. Not just in the stat sheet, but in the way he has embraced the role and been exactly what is required of the sixth man in the rotation -- a spark.
