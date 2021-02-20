Michigan State Basketball 6.5-Point Underdogs Against Indiana

The Spartans are headed back to Indiana, and this time they want to leave with a victory.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball hits the road for a second-consecutive game, playing against Indiana on Saturday, Feb. 20.

It's the first of four contests in eight days for MSU, and of the seven remaining regular-season games, four will be against ranked teams.

The Spartans are coming off a 75-65 loss to Purdue, their second in a row and fifth in the previous seven matchups.

"Now it comes down to finding a way to win, and not finding a way to give it away at the end," MSU coach Tom Izzo said. I don't mean those three turnovers at the very end (against Purdue); it was kind of the plays in the middle … but the effort was there for the most part. We put ourselves in a position to win a game, and now we gotta find a way to do it."

MSU enters the game with a 10-9 overall record (4-9 B1G), while Indiana is 12-9 with a 7-7 mark in the conference and two key victories over Iowa.

"The road doesn't get any easier, especially in this conference where there is nobody and no way to get what I would call an easy game," said Izzo. "But we also have great opportunities."

How to Watch

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

When: Saturday, Feb. 20, at noon

Announcers: Jason Benetti & Dan Dakich

Odds

My Bookie: MSU is a 6.5-point underdog.

BetMania: MSU is a 6.5-point underdog.

SkyBook: MSU is a 6.5-point underdog.

BookMaker: MSU is a 6.5-point underdog.

Last Five Games

Jan 23, 2020: MSU vs. Indiana, L 63-67

March 2, 2019: MSU vs. Indiana, L 62-63

Feb 2, 2019: MSU vs. Indiana, L 75-79 (OT)

Feb 3, 2018: MSU vs. Indiana, W 63-60

Jan 19, 2018: MSU vs. Indiana, W 85-57

Series Notes

Indiana leads the all-time series, 71-55.

Michigan State has won seven of the last 11 overall.

Tom Izzo is 25-17 in his career against the Hoosiers.

The Spartans are 15-47 all-time at Assembly Hall.

