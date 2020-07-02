Spartan Nation
Michigan State Basketball’s Best Recruits Since 2003

McLain Moberg

Michigan State basketball got the No. 1 player in the 2022 recruiting class to verbally commit to their university on Monday.

Assuming Emoni Bates steps foot on campus and plays at the Breslin Center, he is officially the best basketball prospect the Spartans have landed since 2003, according to 247Sports.

Fox College Hoops released the all-time 5-star recruits by each Big Ten school, and with the addition of Bates, MSU is tied for first (9) along with Indiana and Ohio State.

All-Time Five-Star Recruits by Big Ten University

  • Indiana: 9
  • Ohio State: 9
  • Michigan State: 8 (9 with the addition of Bates)
  • Maryland: 3
  • Michigan: 2
  • Wisconsin: 2
  • Minnesota: 1
  • Purdue: 1
  • Illinois: 0
  • Iowa: 0
  • Nebraska: 0
  • Northwestern: 0
  • Penn State: 0
  • Rutgers: 0

Best Michigan State Recruits Since 2003 (Including Emoni Bates)

  1. Emoni Bates | 2022 | 1.000 | Five-Star
  2. Shannon Brown | 2003 | .9988 | Five-Star
  3. Jaren Jackson | 2017 | .9977 | Five- Star
  4. Miles Bridges | 2016 | .9962 | Five-Star
  5. Delvon Roe | 2008 | .9940 | Five-Star
  6. Branden Dawson | 2011 | .9931 | Five-Star
  7. Gary Harris | 2012 | .9928 | Five-Star
  8. Joshua Langford | 2016 | .9923 | Five-Star
  9. Adreian Payne | 2010 | .9911 | Five-Star
  10. Deyonta Davis | 2015 | .9891 | Four-Star
  11. Marquise Gray | 2004 | .9886 | Four-Star

