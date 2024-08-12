Michigan State Basketball Legend Almost Wasn't a Spartan
Michigan State men's basketball has had a plethora of great players join their program and work hard for a chance to win a national championship. Many players have gone on to have great NBA careers. Players like Ervin “Magic” Johnson, Draymond Green, Zach Randolph and Jason Richardson have all had lengthy professional careers and have been key players during their teams' playoff runs.
Recently, Green joined the "This Is Sparta! podcast," hosted by former Michigan State football players Jason Strayhorn and Sedrick Irvin.
There were many talking points that the three MSU legends talked about during the one hour livestream. One interesting talking point that was brought up was about Green's recruitment during his high school career.
Green mentioned how he was committed to Kentucky and should've never ended up at MSU.
“I committed to Michigan State kind of my sophomore year, and they really didn't take my commitment,” Green said. “Then fast forward a year later, I was still feeling that same energy so I committed to Kentucky. Tubby Smith was still at Kentucky … and when Izzo heard I committed to Kentucky, he was levied, he was pissed.”
Tubby would later leave Kentucky for Minnesota and wanted Draymond to join him, however, Green decided to re-open his recruitment.
“First person to call me seven o-clock in the morning the next day was Tom Izzo,” he said.
Green would later go on to talk about the intense phone conversation he had with Izzo when he decided to re-open his recruitment.
Green and Izzo have a very special and one-of-a-kind relationship. There is nothing but love between the two.
“I love him to death, Tom Izzo, that's my guy," Green said. "I would give my right arm for that man, I'd do anything for that man.”
Looking back on history, clearly Green made the right choice picking MSU and not going to Kentucky. Learning from Izzo, Green has now become arguably one of the greatest defenders the game of basketball has ever seen. Not because of freak athleticism but because of his tenacity and unmatched IQ on the level of Magic Johnson or LeBron James.
