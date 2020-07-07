Experts Predict Max Christie will come to Michigan State

One week after Emoni Bates, the No. 1 player in the class of 2022 committed to Michigan State experts are predicting five-star shooting guard Max Christie will also end up in East Lansing.

Lead experts Brian Snow and Jerry Meyer have predicted Christie will commit to the Michigan State Spartans, giving it a confidence rating of seven or higher.

Snow, a National Basketball Analyst for 247Sports, has an all-time prediction rating of 93.56% (218/233), whereas Meyer, the Director of Basketball Scouting, is spot-on 75.37% of the time (1016/1348).

Experts Josh Henschke and Steve Newhouse hold some of the latest Crystal Ball projections, and both of them have the 6-foot-6, 165-pound SG committing to the Spartans as well.

Will he officially commit to MSU? It's hard to say; however, college basketball experts seem to think so.

When Snow evaluated him, he said, "he has good size and length, and while he needs to get stronger, that will come in time. Right now, is at his best as a shooter, where his height and long arms allow him to shoot over nearly every defender. But if a bigger player is on him, he is also athletic enough and good enough with the dribble to go past them. A highly skilled prospect who can play anywhere on the perimeter. Hard worker who shows tremendous IQ on the court. Has the making of being an impact wing at the college level and a first-round NBA draft choice."

