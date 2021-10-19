Nine Former Michigan State Basketball Players Active as NBA Season Starts

A look around at the Spartans in the NBA.

Tom Izzo and Michigan State have had a number of high profile players and draft picks in recent years. Heading into the 2021-2022 NBA season there is currently nine former Spartans on NBA rosters.

Draymond Green, Forward - Golden State Warriors

Gary Harris, Guard - Orlando Magic

Jaren Jackson Jr., Forward/Center - Memphis Grizzles

Xavier Tillman, Forward - Memphis Grizzles

Miles Bridges, Forward - Charlotte Hornets

Bryn Forbes, Guard - San Antonio Spurs

Cassius Winston, Guard - Washington Wizards

Denzel Valentine, Guard/Forward - Cleveland Cavaliers

Aaron Henry, Forward - Philadelphia 76ers