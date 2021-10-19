Nine Former Michigan State Basketball Players Active as NBA Season Starts
A look around at the Spartans in the NBA.
Tom Izzo and Michigan State have had a number of high profile players and draft picks in recent years. Heading into the 2021-2022 NBA season there is currently nine former Spartans on NBA rosters.
Draymond Green, Forward - Golden State Warriors
Gary Harris, Guard - Orlando Magic
Jaren Jackson Jr., Forward/Center - Memphis Grizzles
Xavier Tillman, Forward - Memphis Grizzles
Miles Bridges, Forward - Charlotte Hornets
Bryn Forbes, Guard - San Antonio Spurs
Cassius Winston, Guard - Washington Wizards
Denzel Valentine, Guard/Forward - Cleveland Cavaliers
Aaron Henry, Forward - Philadelphia 76ers