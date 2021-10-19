    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Nine Former Michigan State Basketball Players Active as NBA Season Starts

    A look around at the Spartans in the NBA.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Tom Izzo and Michigan State have had a number of high profile players and draft picks in recent years. Heading into the 2021-2022 NBA season there is currently nine former Spartans on NBA rosters.

    Draymond Green, Forward - Golden State Warriors

    Gary Harris, Guard - Orlando Magic

    Jaren Jackson Jr., Forward/Center - Memphis Grizzles

    Xavier Tillman, Forward - Memphis Grizzles

    Miles Bridges, Forward - Charlotte Hornets

    Bryn Forbes, Guard - San Antonio Spurs

    Cassius Winston, Guard - Washington Wizards

    Denzel Valentine, Guard/Forward - Cleveland Cavaliers

    Aaron Henry, Forward - Philadelphia 76ers

    MilesBridgesHornets
    Basketball

    Nine Former Michigan State Basketball Players Active as NBA Season Starts

    32 seconds ago
    WalkerRutgers
    MSU Football

    Kickoff Time Announced For Michigan Vs. Michigan State

    Oct 18, 2021
    CoughlinNebraska
    MSU Football

    Michigan State Kicker Matt Coghlin Named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

    Oct 18, 2021
    MSUOldBrassSpittoon
    Big Ten

    Around The Big Ten: Spartans Remain One of Two Undefeated Teams

    Oct 17, 2021
    michigan state win indiana
    Football

    Spartan Football Essentials: Strained And Stressed, But Still Undefeated

    Oct 16, 2021
    Good Bad Ugly Michigan State Podcast FB 101421
    MSU Football

    Michigan State Game Preview Hub: Indiana

    Oct 16, 2021
    MSUfootballStormTrooperUnisIUgame
    Big Ten

    Around The Big Ten: Game Predictions and Betting Lines Week 7

    Oct 15, 2021
    MaxChrsitieEdit
    Basketball

    Max Christie Could Be The Next Super Freshman at Michigan State

    Oct 14, 2021