MSU's Tom Izzo: 'I 100 Percent Believe We're Going To Play'

McLain Moberg

Based on the number of players involved in each sport, it's clear basketball is going to have an easier time getting through their season than football.

So far, the NBA has proven a bubble works, and Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman believes it's a legitimate option for college basketball.

"With most of our universities fully engaging or near fully engaging in online classes or hybrid classes, I think the question of being off-campus for a longer period of time becomes more feasible when the vast majority of classes are online," said Beekman.

However, Beekman added there are "open questions" about when college basketball will begin and if it will start on time.

Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo thinks his sport "is a little easier to manage."

"One, I don't know why I just think they'll be a vaccine. I think the testing you hear about the saliva test that the NBA and I think the NFL is using isn't quite FDA approved, but it's getting close. 

"I think there's a lot of things that could change in the weeks to come, and hopefully, that'll advance us, and we get a chance to learn," Izzo said Friday morning on 97.1 The Ticket.

He believes "basketball guys will learn from football" and figure out how to make everything work, which leads him to believe they won't suffer the same fate.

"We're going to try and get ahead of it a little better. 

"I 100 percent believe we're going to play," Izzo said.

