Michigan State Basketball vs. Purdue Official Game Thread

The Spartans are set to face Purdue Tuesday night for the 127th time in program history.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Michigan State hasn't had the basketball season anyone predicted. 

If the Spartans don't put together a run, beginning with Purdue tonight, it could be the end of a historic 22 years appearing in the NCAA Tournament.   

It's hard to find a path towards victory for MSU, considering the Boilermakers comeback win against Michigan State in January kicked off a four-game winning streak (for Purdue) and sent the Spartans' spiraling.

Since that brutal ending, MSU experienced a long layoff due to COVID-19 issues within their program, postponed multiple games, lost four contests in a row for the first time since 2007, and experienced the worst home loss in Tom Izzo's 26 seasons as head coach.  

It's a tall task, but can Izzo and Michigan State put it all together to make the big dance? 

Please make sure to continue refreshing your page for the latest scores, highlights, and information from Mackey Arena! 

It's Game Day! 

Spartans Warming Up

