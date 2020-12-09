Michigan State Basketball vs. Virginia Postponed

The Spartans matchup against No. 18 Virginia has been postponed due to COVID-19.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State's basketball game against No. 18 Virginia on Wednesday, Dec. 9 (ACC/Big Ten Challenge) has been postponed due to the Cavaliers experiencing issues with COVID-19.

It was set to be the fourth meeting between these two schools; the Spartans lead the all-time series 3-0, including the previous contest (2015 NCAA Tournament, 60-54).

And all three games have been decided by seven points or less.

In addition, Joey and Sam Hauser were supposed to face off for the first time after teaming up at Marquette.

"It's obviously a special matchup ... but probably a difficult matchup for Stephanie and Dave Hauser," Izzo said. "Can you imagine seeing your kids playing in two top-10 programs, playing against each other."

Both players are off to a great start with their new programs.

Redshirt junior Joey Hauser (14.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg) knocked down six three-pointers, scoring a career-high 24-points in a 79-61 win over Western on Sunday.

Sam Hauser (14.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg), a 6-foot-8, 218-pound forward, lifted the Cavaliers past Kent State with 18-points (six in overtime), four assists, seven rebounds, and one block.

"I don't want to make it about me and my brother because we're playing Virginia. We're not going down there to play the Joey Hauser vs. Sam Hauser game," he said after scoring a career-high 24-points vs. Western. "It's Virginia vs. Michigan State, and that's what I want it to be about. It's going to be a really fun opportunity to see him, though."

The Spartans are scheduled to play Oakland at home on Sunday, Dec. 13.

