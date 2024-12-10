Michigan State Behind Bitter Rival in Polls
On Monday, the Michigan State Spartans were ranked No. 19 in the Coaches Poll and No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
This is the Spartans' first appearance in the Top 25 in over a year. The Spartans began the 2023-24 season as the No. 4 team in the country.
At No. 14 in both polls, is a team the Spartans are quite familiar with, the Michigan Wolverines.
The Wolverines sit seven spots higher than the Spartans in the AP Poll as they boast an 8-1 record to begin the season.
Last week, the Spartans were on the outside of the Top 25, receiving 108 votes, but they were still in front of the Wolverines who received 95 votes.
The Spartans' dominant wins over Minnesota and Nebraska weren’t enough to hold off the Wolverines from jumping ahead.
Voters boosted the Wolverines up 12 spots for their close victory against the then No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers, who fell to No. 20 in this week’s AP Poll, one spot higher than the Spartans.
Last season was a disappointment for the Wolverines, going 8-24 and missing the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season. This led to the departure of former head coach Juwan Howard.
However, the Wolverines have quickly shifted back into the national conversation as contenders with the hiring of ex-Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May.
One of May’s acquisitions, seven-footer Danny Wolf from Yale in the transfer portal, provided a large boost to the depleted roster that was left from the end of the Howard era.
There isn't much of a difference between the two teams when it comes to Ken Pom’s adjusted net rating as the two rivals sit at No. 21 and No. 22, with the Wolverines having a slight edge.
Both teams share a spot at the top of the Big Ten standings alongside the UCLA Bruins, for the only teams to begin the season 2-0 in conference play.
The rivals will face off twice this season. First, on Feb. 21, in Ann Arbor, then in the season finale on March 9, in East Lansing. That game at the Breslin Center could have serious implications for the Big Ten Regular Season Title.
