Michigan State Hoops Disrespected Going into 2024-25 Season
College Basketball is just weeks away, which, of course, means it's time for premature rankings.
The Associated Press revealed its preseason Top 25 Poll on Monday, and Michigan State was not on it.
The Spartans did receive 29 votes in this first poll of the year, but not enough to get them a spot.
Perhaps voters feel they learned a lesson from last season's preseason rankings, Michigan State was ranked No. 4 going into the year but ultimately finished sixth in the Big Ten and was bounced in the second round of the NCAA Tournament as a 9 seed.
Or maybe they just simply think there's not enough there with Tom Izzo's squad this year.
The Spartans lost their top-three scorers in guard Tyson Walker, forward Malik Hall and guard A.J. Hoggard. If you look at that alone, it's valid to believe this team doesn't deserve to be considered one of the best in the nation.
But Michigan State has returned a solid group, including its fourth-leading scorer from last season, guard Jaden Akins, and a rising sophomore class that has the potential to be one of the best in the country -- a healthy Jeremy Fears Jr., a potential first-round NBA Draft pick in forward/center Xavier Booker, a high-flying spark off the bench in forward Coen Carr, who has broadened his game this offseason and guard Gehrig Normand, who could be a valuable role player for the Spartans this year.
Normand is currently recovering from a knee injury but is expected to be back soon.
Veteran returners like guard Tre Holloman, forward Jaxon Kohler and center Carson Cooper are also key players to keep an eye on going into this season. All three were rotational contributors last season and will be looked to to take on bigger roles this year.
Then there's the underrated group of newcomers, starting with transfers Frankie Fidler (wing) and Szymon Zapala (center). Despite coming from mid-major programs, these transfers could be huge for the Spartans this season.
Fidler will likely start at the wing and has the potential to be one of the leading scorers for the Spartans this year, while Zapala gives Michigan State the height it has lacked down low in recent years.
And you can't forget this promising freshman class that includes two former 4-stars, guards Jase Richardson, son of Spartan legend Jason Richardson, and Kur Teng, both of whom could see considerable minutes this year. Former 3-star forward Jesse McCulloch likely won't see the floor as much, but the sky could be the limit for him down the road.
In the grand scheme of things, preseason polls don't mean much, especially in basketball. And after all, the Spartans often seem to thrive when counted out.
