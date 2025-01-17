Michigan State Legend Eyeing Major Career Move
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is entering the twilight of his NBA career, and while retirement isn't imminent, it's certainly a heck of a lot closer than it was a couple of years ago.
It also looks like Green will be just fine in his post-playing days.
Green is certainly not camera shy, having already made appearances on Inside the NBA while also running a podcast where he shares his thoughts on pretty much everything.
Well, apparently, the Michigan State legend is already lining up potential media gigs for when after his basketball career ends.
Green's agent, Josh Pyatt, has stated that the four-time NBA champion has already begun discussions with "several NBA media partners," so he is making significant progress in that area.
“He looks at media as a big part of his future and is excited about the opportunities that exist out there for him,” Pyatt told Front Office Sports.
Perhaps Green will ultimately assume a permanent role on Inside the NBA, which is considered the gold standard for basketball discussion.
But there are also probably other avenues the 34-year-old is exploring.
Green has played in 33 games this season, averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists over 28.6 minutes per game on 41.7/36.2/61.5 shooting splits.
While his three-point efficiency has been solid, the rest of his offensive game has not exactly been ideal, particularly when it comes to his free-throw shooting. Green is a lifetime 70.9 percent foul shooter, so his 2024-25 percentage is well below his career average.
And while the four-time All-Star remains a versatile defender, he has also clearly slipped on that end of the floor, which is to be expected given his age and mileage.
Green spent four seasons at Michigan State between 2008-09 and 2011-12, logging 10.5 points and 7.6 boards a game throughout his collegiate tenure.
The Saginaw, Mi. native was then selected by the Warriors in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft. It didn't take him long to establish himself as a Swiss army knife for Golden State, where he has spent his entire professional career.
