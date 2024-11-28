Michigan State Legend Posting Incredible Stat
Draymond Green needs no introduction. The former Michigan State Spartans star is one of the most well-known players in the NBA, and he is the emotional backbone of a Golden State Warriors team that has won four titles and could be angling for another one this season.
However, in recent years, many have questioned if Green's best days were long behind him, as he became more recognized for his on-court outbursts and podcast quotes than he did for his actual production on the floor.
But this season, Green has turned back the clock.
Not only is the 34-year-old shooting a career-high 42.4 percent from three-point range, but he has been one of the primary driving forces behind the Warriors' offense as a whole, which ranks seventh in the NBA this year.
We know that Green is a versatile player who can create and even score on occasion, but he has been so insanely valuable to Golden State this season that it's almost incomprehensible.
Are you ready for this statistic?
When Green has been on the floor during the 2024-25 campaign, the Warriors are averaging 123.5 points per 100 possessions. When he is on the bench? That number dips to 106.4. That gives Green a ridiculous plus-17.1 offensive net rating.
No, that is not a typo. That is a real thing.
The four-time All-Star has always been highly regarded for his defensive prowess, but it's his presence on the offensive end this year that has actually been his most prominent asset.
Perhaps his sudden touch from beyond the arc has played a significant role in his massive uptick in offensive gravity.
After all, Green has never shot 40 percent from deep once in his career, and between 2016-17 and 2022-23, he only hit on 30 percent of his triples three times (and he never reached 31 percent at all during that stretch).
The Michigan State legend finally began to hone his perimeter shooting last year, when he made 39.5 percent of his long-distance tries. So maybe his hot three-point shooting this season is no a fluke?
Regardless, Green looks completely revitalized this season, and the Warriors may be back on the championship track because of it.
