Michigan State Legend Turns Back Time With Huge Performance
There was a time when some actually considered Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green one of the top 10 players in the NBA.
It was a very long time ago.
Green isn't quite the same player he was during his heyday, particularly during the 2015-16 campaign when the Warriors won an NBA-record 73 games.
However, the former Michigan State Spartans star is still a valuable piece, and this season, he is showing that he is still capable of big performances.
Take Golden State's most recent game for example, a 143-133 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
Yes, the Warriors lost the matchup, but Green had his best game of the season — and one of his best games in years — in the process.
The 34-year-old scored a season-high 21 points while going 6-of-14 from the floor, making five of his nine three-point attempts. He added seven rebounds and four assists.
Green has turned back the hands of time somewhat during the 2024-25 campaign. The four-time champion is averaging 9.3 points per game, which is his best mark since 2017-18. He is adding 6.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists, but his most impressive contribution is his efficiency.
Or, at the very least, his perimeter shooting.
The wily veteran is canning 39.8 percent of his three-point attempts this year, which is actually a career-high. He originally set his lifetime best last season, when he made 39.5 percent of his triples.
However, last season, Green did it on considerably lower volume, attempting 2.3 treys per game. This year, he is taking 3.8 threes a night.
The most impressive aspect of Green's sudden rediscovery of his long-range shot is that he previously went seven straight seasons where he didn't even hit 31 percent from downtown once. Actually, he shot under 30 percent four times during that span.
But now, Green has found his range again, and it has actually made the Warriors a rather interesting team in the Western Conference playoff picture.
Of course, Green played four seasons at East Lansing between 2008-09 and 2011-12 before being selected by Golden State in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft.
