Michigan State Men's Basketball Carson Cooper Speaks on Jaden Akins' Progression, Senior Season
Michigan State men's basketball guard Jaden Akins will be taking on a significant role next season.
Up until now, Akins has served as a role player for the Spartans, and he has excelled. But the senior guard will now be tasked with leading a much-modified Michigan State squad.
Akins' teammate, Spartan center Carson Cooper, has seen the progression so far this offseason.
Cooper spoke on Akins' transition into this new role when he and Spartan transfer forward Frankie Fidler recently joined "The Spiro Avenue Show."
"I mean -- I'm sure Frankie [Fidler] can even attest to it -- like, even this first week back that we have, just seeing him in the gym, him kind of beginning to open his mouth, be a good leader, being that vet that's been here for four years and knows the ropes," Cooper said. "Everyone's trusting his voice, but also, he's on the court, and he's -- even in open gyms -- he's running everything, and I think he's ready to make that big step to prove that he's that sophomore-year Jaden, where he's ready to go out and prove that he can score on anybody, he can defend anybody, and he can really grit and just be the player for our team."
Akins shared the court with two great Spartan guards -- Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard -- whose presence may have limited him from displaying his full potential.
"I think it was tough, too, with that aspect, but also with trying to get him to play his game," Cooper said. "I think like last year and stuff like that, with the way that he was getting his shots was like catch-and-shoot, more off-the-ball stuff. I think this year, he's going to be having the ball in his hands a lot more, and I think he's more comfortable with that, being able to work through pick-and-rolls more and being able to kind of create shots for himself and for others. I think that's, honestly, more of his game. So, I think now that those guys are kind of gone, it kind of opens up more leeway for him, and even seeing him play, I'm excited about it."
