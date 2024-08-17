Michigan State Point Guard Proving His injury Was Only a Minor Setback
Jeremy Fears Jr. was able to join Michigan State basketball for its trip to Spain.
On Thursday Michigan State won its game against the Madrid All-Stars by a score of 94-87. The main scorers were sophomore forward Xavier Booker with 21 points and newly-acquired transfer forward Frankie Fiddler with 14.
Even though those two were the players who got the most attention, Fears was arguably Michigan State's most impactful player while on the court. He turned in 10 points, two rebounds and six assists in the game and also played solid defense.
Fears was the highest-rated point guard recruit to commit to Michigan State since Spartan legend Cassius Winston.
Fears suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during Christmas break last season and was sidelined for the remainder of the year. He has now nearly fully healed from his injury.
Last week, before Michigan State headed out to Spain, Coach Tom Izzo gave an update on his second-year point guard.
“He’s 99 percent, 98 percent,” Izzo said. “His shooting’s still a little question mark right now, but as far as athletic — he got hit today and it was in the thigh and he gets sore when he does that.”
Fears also gave an update on how he feels, and how ready he will be for the start of the season.
"Obviously, I still have to rehab every day, still have to be smart, take care of my body," Fears said. "But just being able to feel like myself again, move, burst, [be] quick, jump, and be able to go two, three hours with no problem."
Fears was arguably the most valuable player on the court against the Madrid All-Stars. In his first action on the court against stiff competition against European players, Fears proved that his injury was only a minor setback in his path to being great.
Fears has the competitiveness that other players dream of having, and that competitiveness makes him into not only a great player but also a great leader.
