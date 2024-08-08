Michigan State's Tom Izzo Gives Positive Update on Jeremy Fears Jr.
Jeremy Fears Jr will be back on the court for Michigan State men's basketball this season. He played just 12 games for the Spartans in his first year with the program before suffering a gunshot wound to the leg that had him miss the remainder of the season.
Fears stood out in every game with his competitiveness and leadership last season. In the 12 games he played, Fears averaged 3.5 points with 3.3 rebounds and shot 50% from the field.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and his team will soon depart for their trip to Spain, and Fears is set to join them. While addressing the media on Tuesday, Izzo shared a positive update on where the former McDonald's All-American signee stands in his rehab.
“He’s 99 percent, 98 percent,” Izzo said. “His shooting’s still a little question mark right now, but as far as athletic — he got hit today and it was in the thigh and he gets sore when he does that.”
Izzo also mentioned that Fears “has had unbelievable progress.”
“He’s shooting now, doing things that I never thought he’d do,” the head coach said.
Fears was given a medical redshirt back in June. During the 2024 MoneyBall Pro-Am, Fears talked about receiving the medical redshirt, which gives him an extra year of college basketball if he chooses to use it.
"I've kind of known for a while ... but [I am] grateful I get to get the year back, so basically a freshman all over again with some games played under my belt," Fears said. "Got to experience college, watch some practices, but it's just going to help me in the long run."
Fears being with the team should be great to hear for fans, as he could possibly see action playing against teams overseas. While playing in his freshman season coming off the bench, there was a certain energy that he brought to the team whenever he stepped onto the court. The passion and competitiveness was something that Michigan State was missing during the rest of the season.
