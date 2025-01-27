Michigan State Prevailed in Clash of Playing Styles
Typically, when a team’s primary scoring option shoots 20 percent from the field on 15 attempts, it isn't going to win the game.
But on Saturday, despite Spartans’ guard Jaden Akins's poor shooting performance, Michigan State controlled the game in an 81-74 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
The Big Ten matchup at Madison Square Garden was also a clash of play styles, with the Spartans coming out on top.
The heliocentric offense adopted by Rutgers hasn’t worked out as the Scarlet Knights, who are now 10-10 on the season and in jeopardy of missing the tournament despite having two of the top freshmen in the country with Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.
Playing through the star of the team is a strategy that works with some of the best teams in the NBA, but in college, rosters need to be deep enough to endure off games from their best players.
With the Spartans, a new player steps up every night. Against Rutgers, Michigan State freshman Jase Richardson led the team in scoring with 20 points off the bench. Also, Spartan forward Coen Carr was a perfect 5-of-5 from the field and took the assignment of slowing down Bailey on the defensive end.
The Spartans’ bench play has been the key to the 12-game winning streak for Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. The Spartans lead the Big Ten standings at 8-0 while also leading the conference in bench scoring.
The Michigan State bench also did an outstanding job of getting to the free-throw line, taking 16 of the team's 26 attempts from the charity stripe.
When critics came after Izzo for not making a big-time splash in the portal, they did not foresee the Spartans’ homegrown talent meshing this well. If Michigan State can continue at this pace, Izzo will be up for many awards and even possibly National Coach of the Year.
In a sport that has immense levels of roster turnover year-over-year, the Spartans leadership has led to their success. Spartan guards Tre Holloman and Akins have a combined seven years of playing for Izzo, their composure and experience in big games has proven to be vital.
The 12-game win streak is the Spartans longest streak since 2018-19, the last time Michigan State made an appearance in the Final Four. The five-season drought is the longest of Izzo’s tenure in East Lansing, which could possibly end in early April.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan NationWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as wellWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.