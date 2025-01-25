REPORT: Izzo Ranks Highly in National COY Rankings
The Michigan State Spartans are having a resurgent season in 2024-25.
Tom Izzo’s team is 16-2 and sits alone at the top of the Big Ten standings. After a few down years in East Lansing, the Spartans are back dominating the conference.
MSU looks good in the national landscape, too. Izzo’s squad ranks eighth in the country and is riding an 11-game winning streak.
As he often does, Izzo is earning respect and recognition from the media for his coaching abilities. One of the greatest coaches of all time, Izzo is firmly in the conversation for Coach of the Year.
A recent ESPN list by Myron Medcalf and Jeff Borzello ranked him sixth in the country in the COY standings.
On Izzo, Borzello wrote:
“Just a few months ago, there was talk about whether Izzo was willing to adapt to the new world of college basketball in order to build a national championship contender again. The Spartans hadn't won more than 11 Big Ten games since 2020, finishing sixth or lower three times over that stretch. They weren't in the preseason Top 25, either. And yet, Izzo has Michigan State ranked in the top 10 in late January, unbeaten in Big Ten play and riding an 11-game winning streak.
Izzo has figured out how to have a legitimate 10-man rotation, and his decision to move Tre Holloman into the starting lineup in November jump-started their season.”
Izzo, 69, is seeking his 11th Big Ten regular-season title and 27th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, the second-longest streak in the country.
Despite not shooting the ball well from three-point range, the Spartans have found many ways to win games, some by significant margins. That can only happen with a Hall-of-Fame coach leading the way and pressing all the right buttons.
As Borzello said, Izzo has put together an impressive, deep rotation that many teams in the country can not answer. While rotations usually tighten during the tournament, the Spartans’ ability to get good play out of so many players could be a benefit.
Illinois’ Brad Underwood was the only other Big Ten coach to rank in the top 10 of Medcalf and Borzello’s list. Michigan’s Dusty May came in at No. 15, while Auburn’s Bruce Pearl topped the rankings.
Izzo does not pay attention to things like this, but if the Spartans can win the Big Ten after not being ranked in the preseason Top 25, he could earn his third Coach of the Year award.
