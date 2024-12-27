Michigan State's Biggest Surprise of 2024
Michigan State junior forward Jaxon Kohler has emerged as the Spartans lead rebounding big man.
Through 12 games, Kohler has snatched 8.8 rebounds per game, the fourth-highest total in program history over the past decade.
The bulk of Michigan State’s rebounding production last season came from Mady Sissoko, who entered the transfer portal and forward Malik Hall, who graduated.
This meant there was finally an opportunity for a young forward to step up for the Spartans.
Kohler has filled that void. His stark jump in development has been one of the biggest surprises for the 2024-25 Spartans.
Kohler didn’t have many opportunities in the past, as he averaged 10 minutes per game in his first two seasons while also battling injuries.
Kohler leaped to 20 minutes per game in his junior season, doubling his career average.
There wasn’t a clear plan for Kohler to take over the forward position as he started his third season on the bench.
However, after a dominant performance from the bench where Kohler scored a 20-point, double-double against Niagara. Kohler’s newfound output forced Spartans head coach Tom Izzo to make a starting lineup change to give Kohler a better opportunity.
In nine starts, Michigan State has succeeded with Kohler slotted in the starting lineup, with a record of 8-1 in his starts.
Kohler’s offensive style isn’t quite popular nowadays in modern college basketball. But his effective post moves and play close to the hoop have been even better this season since the uptick in playing time went into effect.
The Utah native has also improved a vital aspect of his game, free throw efficiency. Kohler was a liability from the line in his first two seasons, shooting below 30% from the charity stripe as an underclassman.
This season, Kohler has been a reliable shooter, posting an 83 percent hit rate from the line. Getting even further in Izzo’s good graces as the Hall of Fame coach demands competent free throw shooting.
As Big Ten play kicks into full swing, Kohler needs to continue his surprising start for Michigan State to maintain its spot at the top of the conference standings with UCLA and Michigan.
