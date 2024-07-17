Michigan State's Jase Richardson Has Already Been a Vocal Presence as a Freshman
Michigan State men's basketball has, frankly, lacked leadership in recent years.
The accountability hasn't always seemed to be there, and that's something Coach Tom Izzo is looking to bring back to his squad in this early stage of the offseason.
While veterans are expected to be the leaders of the team, a leader can be anyone, and Izzo welcomes that.
Michigan State freshman guard Jase Richardson has already made a point to have his voice be heard, despite having yet to even play a game for the Green and White.
Spartan sophomore wing Coen Carr, Richardson's roommate, recently spoke highly of the freshman's vocalness.
"He's been very vocal; as a freshman, he's very vocal, I will say that," Carr said at the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am earlier this month. "So, I feel like that's good, and that's what we need. So, yeah, he's been great."
Richardson isn't hesitant to be a voice on this Spartan squad,
“I feel like I can bring leadership as a freshman," the freshman said at the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday. "I feel like I’ve been vocal and confident in the practices, so I feel comfortable being a leader out there for the team.”
Richardson isn't out there talking just to talk. He understands the importance of being vocal on the floor.
“I kind of just feel like just being vocal with the teammates, I feel like it’s key, key part of the game," he said. "We got to talk on defense, talk when we see things on the court. So, me, I feel like I got to get into that role getting older and just being more mature.”
The fact that an incoming freshman understands how valuable communication is and isn't afraid to speak up should serve as a very promising sign for the Spartan faithful, who have had to watch their team collapse from lacking these very qualities over the past few seasons.
Richardson has the benefit of having his father, Jason Richardson, in his corner, as Jason, of course, was one of the best players to have ever come through the Spartan program. It seems Jase already has the potential to be a great leader like his father was for this Michigan State program.
