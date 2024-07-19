Michigan State's Jesse McCulloch Talks Transition to College
Michigan State men's basketball incoming freshman forward Jesse McCulloch has somewhat flown under the radar amidst the offseason buzz surrounding his fellow class of 2024 teammates Jase Richardson and Kur Teng.
But McCulloch is not a prospect you should overlook.
The former three-star recruit was one of the best class of 2024 prospects to come out of Ohio, having been ranked the No. 7 player in the state by the 247Sports Composite rankings, as well as the No. 29 center in the nation.
McCulloch hasn't been on campus long, but he's beginning to find his stride as a freshman as we're now in the thick of the summer.
"It's really been great; it was a little tough at first playing against all these great guys and the physicality, but I'm getting used to it now," McCulloch said at the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday. "So, it's really been good."
McCulloch said he has been getting accustomed to the "pace" and the "physicality" of college ball, two big aspects he is going to have to be prepared for when the Spartans take the floor this fall.
"Other than that, they got a lot of plays and stuff, but that's the biggest thing as far as adjusting," McCulloch said.
McCulloch probably won't see the court a whole lot in his first season, but he has a great group of bigs in front of him that will be vital for his development.
"The big men [have been] great," McCulloch said. "They've been taking me under their wings, teaching me all the good details and stuff -- how to guard the pick and roll and all those great things. So, it's really been good."
For now, the incoming freshman forward has an idea of what his role could look like in his first year as a Spartan.
"Really just being a tough player, coming off the bench, just doing all the grimy stuff," McCulloch said. "I can stretch the floor; Coach [Izzo] loves that, so ... that's really my goal this year."
McCulloch hails from Lutheran East High School in Cleveland, Ohio. He chose Michigan State over schools like Alabama, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio State.
