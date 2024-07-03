Michigan State's Xavier Tillman Sr. Earns Extension After Title Run
Former Michigan State men's basketball star Xavier Tillman Sr. has had himself quite a summer.
Fresh off his NBA championship with the Boston Celtics, Tillman has secured an opportunity to try to run it back with the defending champs.
According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Tillman has agreed to a two-year extension with Boston.
The Celtics traded for Tillman prior to the trade deadline this past season. He went on to play 20 games for Boston in the regular season, including two starts.
Tillman appeared in eight postseason games for the Celtics, including two in the NBA Finals. He recorded a total of 6 points, five rebounds and two blocks in the championship round.
The former Spartan was particularly effective in Game 3 when he made a 3-pointer, grabbed four boards and blocked two shots.
Tillman's NBA career began with the Memphis Grizzlies, who drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft. He would spent three-plus seasons in Memphis, playing alongside former Spartan teammate Jaren Jackson Jr.
Tillman averaged 6.2 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals in 207 games with Memphis. He made 56 starts.
The NBA champion had a stellar career at Michigan State, having been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in his final season with the program and the conference's Sixth Man of the Year the season prior. He was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team and the Big Ten All-Defense Team that final campaign.
Tillman is Michigan State's all-time leader in blocks per game (1.5), box plus/minus (11.9) and defensive box plus/minus (6.1). He is also second in total blocks (153), fourth in offensive box plus/minus (5.8), ninth in defensive rebounds (482) and 10th in offensive rebounds (214).
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.