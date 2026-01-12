Jaylen Brown Got the Fine He Asked for and It Cost Him $35,000
Ask and you shall receive.
That seems to be the NBA’s logic with regard to fining Celtics star Jaylen Brown after he made comments critical of the officiating after a recent game. Boston lost to San Antonio on Saturday night 100–95, and shot just four free throws compared to 20 trips to the line for the Spurs. Brown was not a fan of the discrepancy, which was magnified given the close score.
"I'll accept the fine at this point. I thought it was some bulls--- tonight," Brown began. "I think they're a good defensive team, but they're not that damn good. I hope somebody can pull up the clips, because it's the same s--- every time we play a good team. It's like they refuse to call a foul and then they call touch fouls at the other end and that's just extremely frustrating. ... I'll take the f------ fine. Curtis and all them dudes were terrible tonight. I don't care, they can fine me whatever they want...I'm irate at how they officiated the game today ... give me the fine."
On Monday, Brown got the fine—to the tune of $35,000.
The Celtics are back in action on Monday night with a game against the Pacers, but Brown is listed as doubtful heading into the matchup due to back spasms.