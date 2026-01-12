SI

Jaylen Brown Got the Fine He Asked for and It Cost Him $35,000

Jaylen Brown said he was ready to get fined, and the NBA was happy to oblige.

Tyler Lauletta

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes battle for the ball.
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes battle for the ball. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Ask and you shall receive.

That seems to be the NBA’s logic with regard to fining Celtics star Jaylen Brown after he made comments critical of the officiating after a recent game. Boston lost to San Antonio on Saturday night 100–95, and shot just four free throws compared to 20 trips to the line for the Spurs. Brown was not a fan of the discrepancy, which was magnified given the close score.

"I'll accept the fine at this point. I thought it was some bulls--- tonight," Brown began. "I think they're a good defensive team, but they're not that damn good. I hope somebody can pull up the clips, because it's the same s--- every time we play a good team. It's like they refuse to call a foul and then they call touch fouls at the other end and that's just extremely frustrating. ... I'll take the f------ fine. Curtis and all them dudes were terrible tonight. I don't care, they can fine me whatever they want...I'm irate at how they officiated the game today ... give me the fine."

On Monday, Brown got the fine—to the tune of $35,000.

The Celtics are back in action on Monday night with a game against the Pacers, but Brown is listed as doubtful heading into the matchup due to back spasms.

Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

