Final NCAA Tournament projections for Michigan State on 'Selection Sunday'

The Spartans got a pair of wins in the Big Ten Tournament to improve their NCAA Tournament fate

Michigan State men's basketball added wins over Maryland and Wisconsin to their NCAA Tournament resume in the Big Ten Tournament this weekend. The Spartans fell to Purdue in a tight battle in the conference semifinals.

With their resume now complete, where is Michigan State projected to land just hours ahead of Sunday's 'Selection Show'?

ESPN: Joe Lunardi has moved the Spartans up to a 7-seed with an intriguing matchup with 10-seed Davidson in the South Regional bracket. Former Spartans Foster Loyer is the starting point guard for the Wildcats. Furthermore, Duke is the 2-seed in this bracket, which would potentially provide an outstanding second round matchup between Mike Krzyzewski and Tom Izzo.

Sporting News: Michigan State remains an 8-seed in this projection, with a first round matchup with 9-seed Marquette. If the Spartans are an 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament, not only does that mean a more difficult first round game, but it would also almost assuredly mean a date with a 1-seed in the second round if MSU advances.

CBS Sports: Once again, Michigan State is listed as an 8-seed here, this time matched up with 9-seed Murray State in the East Region. The Racers are 30-2 overall this season, and would provide quite the battle for the Spartans in the first round. If Michigan State were to prevail, they'd get 1-seed Baylor in the second round. The Spartans dropped a 75-58 decision to the Bears early this season.

Bracket Matrix: Michigan State has an average seeding of 7.13 in a total of 86 bracket projections in the matrix. The Spartans are listed as high as a 6-seed in some projections, and as low as a 10-seed in others. MSU was mostly listed as a 7-seed (53 times), with the breakdown including an 8-seed (17 times), a 6-seed (13 times), a 9-seed (twice) and a 10-seed (once).

The NCAA Tournament's entire field of 68 teams will be revealed immediately following the conclusion of the Big Ten Tournament final between Purdue and Iowa.