Tom Izzo confirms Keon Coleman is practicing with basketball team

Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo confirmed on Wednesday that Spartans wide receiver Keon Coleman had joined the basketball team for practice during Christmas break.

Coleman, who lead MSU Football with 58 receptions for 798 yards and seven touchdowns, joined the Spartans' basketball program last January after Michigan State wrapped up its 2021 season with a Peach Bowl victory.

After recovering from an injury sustain during Michigan State's final game of the 2022 season against Penn State, Coleman has now participated in three basketball practices — cutting his Christmas break short early in the process.

Yet, although Coleman has returned for a second stint with the basketball program, Izzo said that further discussions between him and head football coach Mel Tucker will soon take place to determine what's best for Coleman's future.

“He’s healthy and he wants to play,” Izzo said. “I love Keon. I love him, but it’s all still gonna come down to what Mel and them want as they start. I’m gonna talk to (MSU wide receivers coach) Courtney Hawkins a little bit more. I knew he wanted to come back but I was a little surprised when he came back. That kind of speaks volumes on who he is and what he is.”

A native of Opelousas, Louisiana, Coleman had a desire to dual sport at the collegiate level when coming out of high school. Michigan State provided that opportunity, and it was one of the reasons Coleman ultimately chose to become a Spartan.

With only 10 scholarship players on their roster, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Coleman could carve out a small role in the Spartans' rotation in 2023 when Big Ten play gets underway. Last season, Coleman scored a late bucket against in-state rival Michigan in the closing seconds of a home victory for Michigan State.

Izzo appreciates how hard Coleman works, and said the sophomore hit the ground running when he joined the basketball team for practice. Still, Izzo knows the future that Coleman has in football, and doesn't want to interfere with that future. The sophomore will return as Michigan State's top weapon in the passing game in 2023.

“I’m really pleased with Keon, but what’s gonna happen is still up to me, him and Mel, number one,” Izzo said. “Number two, I think it’s been great, because he came back and he’s already made an impression on some guys like TK (Thomas Kelley) and Jon (Borovich) that weren’t here because he goes hard, he plays hard and he loves the game, and that’s what I love about him.”

While Coleman's future in basketball surely draws a lot of attention, Izzo doesn't want that to overshadow the Spartans' season as a return to Big Ten play looms in early January.

Izzo also noted that he hopes to get small forward Malik Hall back in the lineup on Friday against Buffalo.

“We got a big season ahead of us, don’t make (Coleman) the calling card, because we got a lot of things here,” Izzo said. “I mean, Malik getting back, Jaden (Akins), getting him back, a couple guys that I’m mad at some parents for too much turkey on a couple guys.”

Michigan State tight end Maliq Carr, who joined Coleman as a dual-sport athlete last winter, is not expected to join Izzo's squad.