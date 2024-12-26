Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Looking Back Over Spartan Basketball's Last Two Games
Michigan State men's basketball is currently 10-2 with an 18th-place ranking in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
The Spartans didn't exactly set the world on fire in their latest two games but were still able to win by hefty margins. They are still set up to head into the new year on a high note, as they will have to be fully ready to begin Big Ten play again.
On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, our Aidan Champion and host Bryan Anthony Davis reflect back on the Spartans' victories over Oakland and Florida Atlantic.
You can watch the episode below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement from his postgame press conference following the Spartans' win over FAU on Saturday:
Izzo: "Man, nothing's easy. I really like that team. We said it on film. We actually did a pretty good job on a couple guys. [Baba] Miller, one. The big kid inside got in some foul trouble, did a decent job with him. I thought Jeremy [Fears Jr. ] did a hell of a job on [Leland] Walker. I really like Walker, too. But Miller is a good player. We did not do a good job on [Tre] Carroll. He was really good. And I think he is really good. I think that team has a chance to win a lot of games. This will probably be a good test for us. It wasn't good when you're going home for Christmas, because there was a couple sleepless nights on these guys. I told some of you I thought they were good. And yet, we started out the second half 4-of-17. Missed a gazillion layups -- putbacks for Szymon [Zapala] and Jax [Jaxon Kohler], of all people. And they really -- 4-of-17, I don't know how we. I'm trying to figure out how we scored 86 points. But again, we shot pretty well from the free throw line. We offensive rebounded, we didn't turn it over too much. I mean, it was a good win for us; I didn't like the way it was played at all the time. I thought we got stagnant with the ball. But I was really impressed with Jeremy. And Coen [Carr] will probably never shoot another 3, so he can lead the history of Michigan State -- it will be 100%. ... I appreciate our fans appreciating him. And you saw our players. Last time I saw an eruption like that was when Steven [Izzo] hit a shot. That was pretty cool. I think that tells you a lot about how they feel about each other. And that was really important to me and, I think, to our coaching staff. So, Coen, no doubt, was the star of the game. Jaden came around the second half and did some good things."
