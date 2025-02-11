Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Previewing MSU-Indiana
No. 11 Michigan State is fresh off a momentous win over Oregon on Saturday and will now look to keep its perfect record at home unblemished when it hosts Indiana on Tuesday night.
The Spartans turned things around after a hiccup in their season, a two-game skid in Los Angeles that had the team facing back-to-back losses for the first time all year.
They answered with a come-from-behind victory over the Ducks, earning Coach Tom Izzo his 353rd Big Ten win, which tied him with the great Bob Knight for most ever by a Big Ten head coach.
A victory over the Hoosiers on Tuesday would give Izzo sole possession of the record.
Our Aidan Champion and host Bryan Anthony Davis preview the matchup on this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
You can watch the episode below:
Izzo addressed the media on Monday.
Below is a transcript from his opening statement:
Izzo: "Well, I had said earlier that Saturday was a special day for a lot of us, and had that championship team over my house late that night, and it was just fun to reminisce. It's fun to realize some guys that really appreciated a lot of things. So, I enjoyed that. Reunion went well and, of course, the fans were great. But now, it's getting ready for Indiana. And another concern, I mean, with Mike [Woodson] and all that's going on, it's obvious that there's a lot of news, but it doesn't change that this is – and it was said to be the team with Oregon picked to win it – they were a very talented team. The talent has not changed. They have struggled as of late, but every loss seems to be a close loss, especially Maryland, Purdue and Michigan lately. They're huge up front now, with [Oumar] Ballo, and one other thing that's different is [Malik] Reneau, who killed us last year, has been out with a knee injury, and he's played, I think, three, four games, but he's definitely played his last two, have been his best games. And both of them are scoring in double figures. [Mackenzie] Mgbako is still the guy. He's averaging 18 and six. So, as a big, big 6-8, 6-9 wing, that creates problems for us. And they do have experienced guards. [Trey] Galloway’s 6-5. He's big. [James] Goodis’ 6-7, and he's shooting the daylights out of it. And Myles Rice, who was really good early, has been a little more up and down, but that is a talented eight, nine guys right there that we're going to have to contend with. As far as our illnesses, we seem to be improved. Jaden [Akins], I'm hoping, can go today. Did not yesterday, but we did not do much yesterday, other than walk-throughs, film sessions and getting some shots up. So, quick turnaround, but ready to go.”
