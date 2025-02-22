Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Recapping Spartans' Win Over Michigan
ANN Arbor, Mich. -- No. 14 Michigan State secured yet another statement victory on Friday as it took down No. 12 Michigan, 75-62, at Crisler Center.
The Spartans were able to dismiss a poor first half and produce what was once again another great second half, limiting the Wolverines to 21 points while their offense put up 41.
With the win, Michigan State takes sole ownership of the Big Ten with its second-straight victory against a ranked team.
Our Aidan Champion recaps Friday's contest on this latest postgame edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
You can watch the episode below:
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo addressed the media after the game. Below is a transcript from his opening statement:
Izzo: "I've had a chance to do a lot of things in my career, but not sure I've ever had a seven-day span like the one we just had. And most of the credit should go to my assistant coaches and my players. The job they did with the quick turnarounds and what we went through was unbelievable. We beat a damn good team today. They are hard to guard. They missed some shots, too. I thought the first half, we were awful, and we only had one guy, Jase, that played well, and when I went into halftime, I said we had a chance because I thought we'd be about 15 down the way we played, and then, maybe they didn't make some shots, although, they shot 53%, but the turnovers we had that led to touchdowns were ridiculous. And so, we felt like if we could just do a few things, move the ball a little better, make a couple shots, which for us to make that many 3s was a miracle the way we've been shooting lately. But I really felt like Trey Holloman did a hell of a job and Jase Richardson was unbelievable. And we got lucky. Jeremy [Fears Jr.] banks in his in a shot. We got lucky. And they missed a couple of shots that I think they normally hit. So, well-coached team. They changed it up on us; went zone and man. But I thought our guys responded after a couple tough runs."
