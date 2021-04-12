Michigan State's Aaron Henry Declares for the 2021 NBA Draft

EAST LANSING – For the second year in a row, Aaron Henry has declared for the NBA Draft.

After returning for his junior season, the Indiana native announced he will forego his senior year at Michigan State.

Although, the writing may have been on the wall.

Last August, Henry hinted towards year three being his final run in green and white.

"I wanted to put myself in the best situation possible and not rush anything to make sure I start my career on the right foot. This was a tough decision, but Year 3 will be the year," said Henry.

In 2020, Henry relished being MSU's leader and best player, leading the team in points, rebounds, and assists, becoming the first Spartan to do so since assists became a stat in 1975.

"I've spent three great years in East Lansing, and my teammates are my brothers. We've shared a lot of highs and some lows too, and I would not want to experience them with anyone but the guys who have been on this team during my time here.

"This year, we didn't get to experience Spartan Nation and the Izzone, and we missed our fans, but I know they were always there for me and my teammates," Henry wrote via social media. "We created memories together at the Breslin Center that I will never forget.

"My mother and my father are the two people who have always been there, to encourage me, to offer advice, and to lean on.

"Being a professional basketball player has been my dream since I was a kid, and after receiving guidance from my parents and my coaching staff, I will be declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft with plans to sign with an agent.

"My time at Michigan State has prepared me for anything, and I will always be a Spartan for Life. #GoGreen"

