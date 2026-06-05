Best Bets Today for June 5: Day 151 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year (Picks for MLB, NBA, and LPGA)

We were well into the third period of last night's Stanley Cup Final, and it looked like we were on our way to suffering an 0-4 reverse sweep. Thankfully, we had some luck go our way. Not only were a plethora of goals scored to hit the OVER, but Logan Stankoven also found the back of the net to bring us from 0-4 to 2-2 on the night.

Still, we ended with a slight loss due to losing both U.S. Women's Open plays. Let's see if we can get back to our winning ways tonight.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 2-2 (-$2.27)

Year-to-date: 264-279-7 (-$82.30)

June 4 Picks and Best Bets

$30: Hannah Green +255 vs. Nelly Korda/Hyo Joo Kim via DraftKings

$30: Tigers +112 vs. Mariners via BetRivers

$30: Knicks +6 (-110) vs. Spurs via Caesars

$10: Corbin Carroll Home Run (+520) via FanDuel

U.S. Women's Open Round 2 Best Bet

Pick: $30 on Hannah Green +255 vs. Korda/Kim

Hannah Green was my best bet to win the U.S. Open before it began, and she put together a promising first round. Not only is she sitting at T14, but she gained 2.87 strokes on the field with his approach play, the sixth best mark in the tournament. Hyo Joo Kim and Nelly Korda didn't play nearly as well. Kim lost strokes everywhere but off the tee, and Korda's history of struggling at tough courses continues, losing significant strokes with both her approach play and her chipping around the greens.

If you're going to give me +255 odds on Green to win this group for the second straight day, I'm going to take it.

Mariners vs. Tigers Prediction

Pick: $30 on Tigers +112

It can't be stressed how much the Mariners have struggled against left-handed pitchers this season. Against right-handed pitchers, they rank second in the Majors in wRC+, and they have an OPS of .754. Against left-handed pitchers, they rank 28th in wRC+ with an OPS of .621, which is the worst mark in baseball.

Today, they face Framber Valdez, a lefty starter for the Detroit Tigers. That's enough for me to take a shot on the Tigers as home underdogs.

Knicks vs. Spurs Game 2 Prediction

Pick: $30 on Knicks +6 (-110)

I bet the Knicks with the points in Game 1 based on how I felt the Spurs would struggle defending Jalen Brunson, and then the Knicks' guard dropped 30 points and pulled off the outright win. I see no reason why we wouldn't take the points with New York in Game 2.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Home Run Bet

Pick: $10 Corbin Carroll Home Run (+520)

I'm not much of a home run bettor, but I figured I'd take a shot on a spot I like today. If it wins, I'll explore some future home run bets for this challenge. If it loses, I'll never make another home run bet in this challenge again.

Corbin Carroll is a completely different player when facing left-handed pitchers. He has a batting average of .224 and a slugging percentage of .476 when facing righties this season. Those numbers improve to an average of .421 and a slugging percentage of .711 when facing lefties. Today, he and the Diamondbacks will face a lefty in Foster Griffin, who has given up 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched this season.

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