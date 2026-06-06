Every Celebrity Spotted at Game 2 of Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals

Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals brought out the stars again.

As the Spurs look to even the series against the visiting Knicks at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, celebrities have packed the arena. Many of them supporting the road team. Yes, the VIP sections look a lot like they do at Madison Square Garden on a nightly basis, with a ton of star power.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest names attending Game 2.

Timothée Chalamet

Chalamet is back! The Dune star and three-time Oscar nominee has been a fixture courtside at Knicks games throughout the playoffs, and was at Game 1 in San Antonio. He’s back on Friday for Game 2. The New York native grew up in Hell’s Kitchen, and his mother is a third-generation New Yorker. He's leading the next generation of Knicks fans.

Timothée Chalamet arrives to Game 2 of the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/1TWfCR9Gcc — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 6, 2026

Fat Joe

Fat Joe, a native of the Bronx, actually joined ESPN’s pregame coverage before taking his seat. The 55-year-old rapper has long been a vocal Knicks fan, and he opted to show up in San Antonio to support his squad.

Fat Joe in the building for game 2 of the Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/Kx5JCQibwz — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) June 5, 2026

Chris Tucker

Tucker also joined ESPN’s pre-game show. The Rush Hour star us a long-time Knicks fan despite being a Georgia native.

'Friday' and 'Rush Hour' star Chris Tucker made it a full week in San Antonio, returning to the Frost Bank Center for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Spurs and New York Knicks. pic.twitter.com/FpCkaXYjg6 — MySA (@mySA) June 5, 2026

Ben Stiller

Stiller is another courtside fixture at Madison Square Garden, and has been a high-profile Knicks fan for years. He was at Game 1 in San Antonio and has returned for Game 2.

Knicks superfan Ben Stiller has arrived to NBA Finals Game 2 — and is made sure to capture his signature horizontal shot 📸 pic.twitter.com/Nqws1vwIs0 — Page Six (@PageSix) June 5, 2026

Patrick Ewing

Patrick Ewing was at Game 1 and after that win, there was no way he wasn’t returning for Game 2. Ewing was on the Knicks the last time they were in the Finals back in 1999 when they lost to the Spurs in five games.

Ben Stiller, Patrick Ewing, Walt Clyde Frazier, Allan Houston and David Robinson courtside Game 2 pic.twitter.com/a2PHfvinET — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 6, 2026

Clyde Frazier

Knicks legend Walt “Clyde” Frazier is in the house for Game 2. The current MSG Network broadcaster won two NBA championships with the Knicks for the Knicks in 1970 and ‘73. The second was the last time New York took home the title. The seven-time All-Star is also a Hall of Famer.

Stylin' and profilin'.



Clyde Frazier in San Antonio for Game 2! pic.twitter.com/1P4lNiB4H7 — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 6, 2026

David Robinson

Robinson is back for Game 2. The Spurs great was in attendance for Game 1. The 60-year-old Hall of Famer won two titles with San Antonio, including besting the Knicks in 1999. He won his second in 2003. Robinson was the NBA MVP in 1995 and a 10-time All-Star.

Spurs legend David Robinson makes it to Game 2 of the NBA Finals 🔥 pic.twitter.com/b4CZJJoUAZ — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) June 6, 2026

The Spurs Nuns

Yes, everyone’s favorite nuns are back to support their Spurs. The Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco became a big story during San Antonio’s run through the Western Conference as they are big fans of the team and could be seen in the crowd at Frost Bank Center.

San Antonio's Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco are back for Game 2 of the NBA Finals at the Frost Bank Center. pic.twitter.com/UhZqZvT8Dy — MySA (@mySA) June 6, 2026

Jordyn Woods

Socialite and reality TV star Jordyn Woods is in attendance. She has been dating Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns since 2020 and the two announced their engagement on Christmas Day 2025. She is sitting with Towns's father.

KAT Krew Game 2: Karl Towns Sr and Jordyn Woods in the building as always pic.twitter.com/OkXxNpVoNu — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 6, 2026

Knicks look to take 2–0 lead over Spurs

The Knicks scored a 105–95 road win in Game 1 of the series and are looking to take a commanding 2-0 lead on Friday night. They were able to snag that victory in front of a lot of their celebrity fans who made the trip to Texas for the game.

With more in attendance for Game 2, we’ll see if they can impress them in person again.

More NBA Finals From Sports Illustrated

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