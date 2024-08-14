MSU Basketball Has Landed in Spain, What to Know About the Trip
Michigan State men's basketball 10-day trip to Spain is underway as the Spartans arrived in Madrid on Wednesday afternoon.
Here's everything you need to know about their stay:
The Spartans will spend three days in Madrid, followed by stays in Valencia and Barcelona. They will play one game while in each city.
Michigan State's game in Madrid takes place Thursday. Its game in Valencia will be held Saturday, and its final game will take place in Barcelona on Monday.
The following is an update from Day 1, per a release:
The Spartans flew out of Detroit Airport at 6:30 p.m., arriving in Amsterdam International Airport around 8 a.m. They then flew to Madrid at 9:30 a.m.
Michigan State touched ground around noon local time, before heading to Las Ventas Bullring, the largest bullfighting ring in Spain and third-largest in the world at a capacity of nearly 23,800, according to the team's tour guide, Ernesto. Mexico and Venezuela have the largest.
The team did not get to witness any bullfighting, as events are held in September and October.
Las Vesta, which also hosts concerts, was the only venue in country that The Beatles had ever performed in, per Ernesto.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo told reporters last week what he wants from this trip.
"I'm hoping to get a lot out of it," Izzo said. "It is a bonding [experience], it is something to practice for for the end of the summer. It will be a good trip in that respect. It's a very close-knit team. I've been really impressed. We've done a lot of things together this summer. Just got back from my beach house, then we went into [Mat] Ishbia's, so we've gotten to do a lot of things together. This trip will be good in that respect."
This trip to Spain is a special one for Michigan State's men's basketball team. The Spartans had not ventured overseas since 2015 when Izzo took his team to Italy, where they played four games. That team, which succeeded the 2015 Final Four squad, was headlined by Denzel Valentine, Brynn Forbes, Matt Costello and Devonta Davis.
