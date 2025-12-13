Barcelona vs. Osasuna: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Reigning champions Barcelona host Osasuna on Saturday looking to extend their lead atop of the La Liga standings.
Six wins in a row have seen Barcelona go from five points behind to four points ahead of bitter rivals Real Madrid as pace-setters in La Liga. Hansi Flick’s men haven’t lost domestically since October and are eager to continue the positive streak.
Osasuna have just one win from their last seven league matches, making this a very favorable matchup for the Catalans. Still, Flick will do well to remember Osasuna granted him his first La Liga defeat as a manager a season ago, so there’s no room for overconfidence.
Barcelona have a perfect record in the four games they’ve played since returning to the Spotify Camp Nou. Against Osasuna, Barça’s mission is to extend that run and to keep showing signs of improvement as the new year approaches.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Osasuna Kick-Off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Spotify Camp Nou
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 13
- Kick-off Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT
Barcelona vs. Osasuna Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Barcelona: 4 wins
- Osasuna: 1 win
- Draws: 0
Current Form (All Competitions)
Barcelona
Osasuna
Barcelona 2–1 Eintracht Frankfurt - 09/12/25
Osasuna 2–0 Levante - 08/12/25
Real Betis 3–5 Barcelona - 06/12/25
Ebro 3–5 Osasuna - 02/12/25
Barcelona 3–1 Atlético Madrid - 02/12/25
Mallorca 2–2 Osasuna - 29/11/25
Barcelona 3–1 Aláves - 29/11/25
Osasuna 1–3 Real Sociedad - 22/11/25
Chelsea 3–0 Barcelona - 25/11/25
Sevilla 1–0 Osasuna - 08/11/25
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Osasuna on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App
United Kingdom
Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV
Canada
TSN+
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+
Barcelona Team News
Barcelona have gotten healthier in recent weeks and Flick’s been able to deploy more consistent lineups as a result.
Dani Olmo will miss the rest of 2025 with a shoulder injury, joining Gavi on the sidelines until the new year. Center back Ronald Araújo is the only other notable unavailable player, as the Uruguayan remains away from the club as he deals with his personal matters.
Flick experimented with Lamine Yamal in the No.10 role last time out in La Liga. The decision didn’t alter the teenager’s significant attacking impact, but it did result in a breakout game for Roony Bardghji, so the German could be keen on replicating that new wrinkle.
Eric García has been the preferred option to partner Pedri in midfield over Frenkie de Jong in recent games and that trend is set to continue. The backline will remain unchanged as Barça look to discover some defensive stability.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Osasuna
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Osasuna (4-2-3-1): García; Koundé, Cubarsí, Martín, Balde; García, Pedri; Bardghji, Yamal, Raphinha; Torres.
Osasuna Team News
Íker Benito stands out as the only notable injury Alessio Lisci will have to work around after a major knee injury will sideline him for the rest of the season.
Other than that, Lisci has the entirety of the squad at his disposal to try and capture Osasuna’s first win away at Barcelona since 2020.
Osasuna will have renewed confidence after somewhat breaking out of their attacking slump, with four of their 14 league goals this term coming in their two most recent games. Ante Budimir will lead the line aiming to torment Barcelona as he did when he scored a brace to ignite Osasuna’s victory in their first meeting of 2024–25.
At the back, experienced goalkeeper Sergio Herrera will have to be at his best to contain an attack that’s scored 15 goals in its last four La Liga games.
Osasuna Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona
Osasuna predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (3-4-2-1): Herrera; Boyomo, Catena, Herrando; Moncayola, Torró, Oroz, Bretones; García, Muñoz; Budimir.
Barcelona vs. Osasuna Score Prediction
Barcelona should cruise to a comfortable win on Saturday to spend the night seven points clear of Real Madrid in La Liga.
Flick’s attack have returned to their formidable best in recent weeks and the floodgates could open once they grab the lead. Even if the visitors manage to score, the Catalans have shown they’re more than capable of responding well.
The hosts will secure an emphatic win to make it seven straight in La Liga.
Prediction: Barcelona 5–1 Osasuna