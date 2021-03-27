MSU Basketball: Nick Ward Signs to Compete in Canadian League

EAST LANSING – Former Michigan State big man Nick Ward is headed to Canada.

The Ottawa BlackJacks of the CEBL (Canadian Elite Basketball League) signed Ward for the 2021 season on Friday.

The Ohio native played the 2019-20 season with the College Park Skyhawks, an NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks. In 34 contests, Ward averaged 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 20.4 minutes per game.

The CEBL, now entering its third season, is scheduled to begin June 5 with 14 regular-season games instead of the usual 20.

"I'm really looking forward to living in Canada's capital for the CEBL season," Ward said in a press release. "Ottawa looks like an amazing city. We are assembling a great roster in which I can learn from our veterans while also making a significant impact for the BlackJacks this season."

After his junior season, the 6-foot-9 forward left MSU, having played 104 games in East Lansing and averaging 13.1 points, 6.5 boards, 1.4 blocks, and 19.6 minutes per game.

"Nick is going to be a big presence for us. Not only can he score in the paint and rebound, but Nick can also draw fouls and run the floor. He's athletic and hungry," Ottawa BlackJacks general manager Jevohn Shepherd said in a press release. "Off the court, Nick is a good young man who lives the values of the Ottawa BlackJacks."

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1