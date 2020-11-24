MSU Basketball: Tip-Off Times, TV Details For Non-Conference Slate

Five out of seven game times and television details for Michigan State basketball's non-conference schedule have been finalized.

Five out of seven game times and television details for Michigan State basketball's non-conference schedule have been finalized following Sunday's announcement about the matchup vs. Notre Dame.

Saturday, Nov. 28, will be an exciting day for Spartan fans, considering the football program takes on Northwestern before MSU basketball faces the Fighting Irish at 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Non-Conference Games: Tip-off Times, TV Details

Nov. 25: vs. Eastern Michigan (6 p.m. EST / Big Ten Network)

Nov. 28: vs. Notre Dame (8 p.m. EST / Big Ten Network)

Dec. 1: @ No. 9 Duke (7:30 p.m. EST / ESPN)

Dec. 4: vs. Detroit Mercy (5 p.m. EST / Big Ten Network)

Dec. 6: vs. Western Michigan (6 p.m. EST / Big Ten Network)

Dec. 9: @ No. 4 Virginia (TBD)

Dec. 13: vs. Oakland (TBD)

Michigan State hasn't played Detroit Mercy since 2001, meeting just four times since Tom Izzo took over as head coach despite leading the all-time series 45-16.

The Spartans have played against Notre Dame 96 times, but only twice since a 1979 Elite Eight game.

The Fighting Irish hold a 60-36 advantage, including a 79-78 overtime victory against MSU in 2014.

