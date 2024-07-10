MSU Basketball Transfer Frankie Fidler Talks Tom Izzo's Coaching Style
Michigan State men's basketball's Tom Izzo is well-renowned for his tough-love coaching.
Spartan transfer forward Frankie Fidler, who already has three years of college ball under his belt, is getting his first taste of it this summer.
Fidler knew of the legend that is Coach Izzo prior to coming to East Lansing, and it played a significant factor in his decision to join the Spartans for his final year of eligibility.
While Izzo is on a level of his own, Fidler is no stranger to his method of coaching.
"I like him a lot," the University of Nebraska Omaha product said at the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday. "He reminds me of my high school coach. Like a lot. So, maybe that was a little foreshadowing from my high school."
Despite being new to the program, Fidler is a veteran who knows that tough coaching will only make you better.
"I think when he kind of gets on you for doing bad plays or -- excuse my language -- but bulls----ing, I think the people that want to be great respond great to that," Fidler said.
Izzo has been criticized for what some have interpreted to be harsh coaching, but any one of his players would tell you it is welcomed.
The longtime Spartan coach discussed this when he joined the "Pardon My Take" podcast this past spring.
"I'm an Italian guy that I wear my emotions on my sleeve," Izzo said. "And if you looked at some of the antics on TV, it's just emotion, and I don't always do it on purpose, but I can see where someone would think I was angry. [If] you talk to most of my guys, the time I spend with them, how much I care about them, I think I would be a double teddy bear.
"But what I think the big key is nowadays that we're really all having trouble with is: How do you be demanding and tough enough to hold people accountable and yet caring and understanding enough to let them know that you care? Because nobody cares about how much you know until they know what you care kind of theory. And I think the only way you do that is spend time."
Fidler is already ahead of the curb in understanding that Izzo's coaching will only be for his benefit.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.