MSU Hoops Has a Different Energy, Thanks to Its PG
No one really knew what to make of the Michigan State Spartans coming into the 2024-25 season.
The Spartans had a lot of young, unproven talent and were losing several experienced players. That makes for a volatile team that can be hard to predict.
But now, Tom Izzo’s team is 7-2, winners of three straight, and it looks like it could pick up some serious momentum with some easy games to close December. This looks like a vintage Izzo team.
One of the biggest reasons this team has returned to its winning ways is the growth of Jeremy Fears Jr. The sophomore point guard’s freshman season was cut short when he was shot in the leg in late December last year.
Now fully healthy and regaining confidence, Fears’ leadership has helped revitalize the Spartan identity: toughness and outworking the opponent. That did not exist with last year’s team.
Fears does not necessarily light up the scoreboard, averaging around seven points per game. Still, he has such natural point guard abilities that he can make excellent passes and help his teammates be in the right spots.
A great example of this was from Saturday’s game, where Fears fell on his backside but still kept his eyes up and found Coen Carr for an improbable lob to a dunk. He makes winning plays, and his competitive nature should keep the Spartans in many games.
While the scoring numbers are not eye-popping, Fears’ offensive game is beginning to improve. He is more assertive when taking the ball to the basket on drives and is not afraid to take shots from the outside, which is the element of his game that needs the most improvement.
It should not be forgotten that Fears was a five-star recruit out of high school. Izzo identified him as a player who fits perfectly with what MSU is all about. MSU was robbed of seeing his growth in his freshman season, but Fears is learning quickly in 2024.
The Spartans are on a roll right now and should continue improving. Fears taking over as the starting point guard has done wonders for a team that now looks more like it was always supposed to.
