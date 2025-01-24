MSU in Elite Company With Recent Winning Streak
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans are on an 11-game win streak, with their last loss coming before Thanksgiving.
The only other program with a longer win streak is the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils, who have won 12 straight games. Both squads have very similar resumes beyond their shared double-digit win streaks. Both teams have a record of 16-2 and share losses to the Kansas Jayhawks.
The Spartans beat the Blue Devils’ biggest rival, the North Carolina Tar Heels, in an overtime thriller in the Maui Invitational.
Despite having the longest winning streaks in the country, Michigan State and Duke are built quite differently.
Duke is led by freshman forward Cooper Flagg, who has been tabbed as the consensus No. 1 draft prospect. Flagg has carried a bulk of the Blue Devils’ offensive production, putting up wild stats on a nightly basis.
The Maine native can do everything, averaging 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game. Against Notre Dame, Flagg scored a career-high 42 points, a mark that is rarely hit in college, which shows how prolific of a scorer the freshman can be.
The Michigan State roster is built in a much different fashion, with a higher emphasis on bench play. Spartans forwards Coen Carr and Frankie Fidler have made their mark in multiple games with double-digit scoring performances coming off the bench.
These teams are at the top of their conferences with perfect records. Michigan State is 7-0 in the conference, leading the tougher Big Ten compared to Duke, who has an 8-0 conference record and control the weaker ACC.
These programs have a long history of battling in the Champions Classic, as well as in March Madness. Michigan State got the best of a loaded Duke team in 2019, ending the championship aspirations for future No. 1 pick Zion Williamson in the Elite Eight.
Three years later, the Blue Devils got their revenge, led by another future No. 1 NBA draft pick, Paolo Banchero. Duke was the heavy favorite, beating the Spartans 85-76 in the second round of the 2022 tournament.
It is very possible that the two hottest teams in the country could meet again this March. Watching the clashing styles of historic programs, battling when it matters most, would be a treat to watch in a potential tournament matchup.
