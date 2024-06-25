MSU Legend Magic Johnson Compares Modern-Day Pair to Him, Larry Bird
Michigan State men's basketball legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson and his friend, Larry Bird, had one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports, perhaps the best between two individual players.
The two are most known for their legendary careers in the NBA, of course, but as all basketball fans know, the rivalry started way back when the two met in the 1979 NCAA title game when Johnson's Michigan State Spartans defeated Bird's Indiana State Sycamores.
Not only were Johnson and Bird competitiors, but their presence in the basketball world elevated the game, bringing relevance back to the NBA in the 1980s.
Today, we have a college-turned-pro pair that is quite similar to that one that began between Johnson and Bird way back in 1979.
In a recent post on X, Johnson compared WNBA rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese to him and Bird.
"When I think about Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese’s impact on the game, they remind me a lot of Larry Bird and me," Johnson wrote. "Our first meeting, Indiana State vs. Michigan State, in the NCAA Championship set the all-time viewership record for men’s basketball. Caitlin and Angel’s 2023 NCAA Championship matchup and their 2024 Elite Eight games were the highest viewership records at the time."
He followed that up with another post.
"Larry and I heightened the NBA’s overall popularity," Johnson wrote. "The Lakers and Celtics sold out arenas throughout the league and increased television viewership exponentially. The higher viewership numbers led to the NBA signing significantly larger TV contracts which then led to higher salaries for the players. Caitlin and Angel are now doing the same thing, selling out arenas and increasing the viewership. They have taken women’s basketball by storm and with expiring TV deals on the horizon, the WNBA is now in a position to negotiate higher TV contracts and increase salaries for all of the talented players."
Johnson's comparison is quite valid. While it's too soon to say what the ultimate effect the two WNBA rookies will have on the game of basketball, they are certainly on a similar track as Johnson and Bird.
