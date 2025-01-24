MSU Legend Responds to Jab From Former Teammate, Old Spartans Foe
Back in 2022, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green's reputation took another major hit when he punched then-teammate Jordan Poole in practice.
Green was already known for his temper. It flared up on the court countless times, but typically, it was directed at an opponent, not a teammate.
The Michigan State legend apologized for the incident shortly after it occurred, but apparently, Poole hasn't forgotten, as the Washington Wizards guard recently fired a shot at Green after the Wizards' loss to Golden State on Saturday, saying, "I love most of those guys over there."
Green responded on social media by posting "I really am sorry" to his X account, and he elaborated on his apology while speaking to reporters this week.
Not surprisingly, the four-time NBA champion is tired of hearing about what happened nearly three years ago.
“I responded because it’s been three years. Like, let’s move on,” Green recently said on his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis." “I really am sorry. That statement was kind of like it was looking for some sympathy. Kind of keep wanting to make me out to be the bad guy. Move on, bro. It is what it is. I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have punched him. But it happened. Let’s move on.”
What Green is saying definitely makes sense.
The past is the past. Yes, Green made a huge mistake, but he apologized for it way back then, so Poole shouldn't keep harping on it.
Perhaps there were other issues with the relationship between Green and Poole and the punch was only a product of it, but even still, Poole should simply choose to take the high road and move forward without constantly drawing attention to it.
Let's face it: no one needs Poole — or anyone — to remind us that Green is a bit temperamental. We all know, and it's part of what makes him such a terrific, unique basketball player.
Most of the time, Green has been able to channel his ferocity positively. He did it during his four years at East Lansing, and he has done it throughout the vast majority of his NBA career.
However, there have been moments where Green's emotions have gotten the best of him, like with Poole or when he hit LeBron James in the nether regions during the 2015 NBA Finals.
But in this case, Green is correct: it's time to move on.
