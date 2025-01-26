MSU's Depth Remains Incredible Amidst Win Streak
The Michigan State Spartans' winning streak has been nothing short of incredible. Now pushing it to 12 straight wins, MSU continues to prove its dominance over the Big Ten. While every team has talented lineups, the Spartans may have the deepest team in the entire Big Ten.
In their winning effort against Rutgers, the Spartans' bench came alive once more. Both freshman guard Jase Richardson and sophomore forward Coen Carr scored more points than anyone in their starting five, proving there may be no weak link on this MSU team.
The scariest thing about these Spartans as of late has been their consistency. Every player over the win streak has brought their A-games, whether it be scoring the most points, rebounding both offensive and defensively or assisting their teammates.
From the freshmen to the seniors, MSU has been unbreakable. Now pushing its conference record to 8-0, there may not be a way of stopping MSU. Perhaps the Big Ten is turning into a three-team race: the Spartans, the Wolverines, and the Boilermakers.
MSU holds a small lead over the two teams, but something that has put the Spartans ahead of the competition is being undefeated in the conference, an accolade no other Big Ten team can say. Safe to say, through 19 games, MSU has been the best in the conference.
Here's an example: Richardson has never started a game for the Spartans this season, but he ranks in second on the team in average points scored per game (9.2). Or, let's look at senior forward Frankie Fidler. Fidler has started just seven games for MSU yet still remains the third-highest scorer on the team.
From the beginning to now the midway point of the NCAA season, the Spartans' depth has not faltered from the first game. Going forward for MSU, the depth will look to remain strong as the squad turns its attention to Minnesota, which sits near the bottom of the conference standings, before heading to the West Coast to take on both USC and UCLA.
MSU took care of business in its first meeting with Minnesota this season, its first game of conference play.
