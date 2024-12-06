MSU's Depth Should Help in Quest for Big Ten
The Michigan State Spartans basketball squad has been on a roll to start the season.
Tom Izzo’s squad is 7-2 and has won five of its last six games. The 3-point shot did not fall at the start of the year, but the Spartans have seen the ball go through the basket from deep in recent games.
MSU is coming off a 90-72 victory on the road against Minnesota to start Big Ten play on the right note. The Spartans will try to go 2-0 when they take on Nebraska at home this Saturday.
One of the main reasons this team has played much better basketball to start this season has been its depth. Izzo has always played many players on his roster, but he is not short on options this season.
Izzo has started several different players in many lineup combinations this season as he prepares for the thick of conference play and, eventually, the NCAA Tournament. Izzo often reduces rosters by the time postseason play rolls around, but for now, he can experiment with lineups.
Recently, Izzo has found a lineup that works well: Jeremy Fears Jr., Jaden Akins, Tre Holloman, Jaxon Kohler and Szymon Zapala. When this lineup was on the floor, the Spartans were clicking on both sides of the ball. The team struggled slightly when that lineup went off.
However, these lineups are interchangeable. Depending on the match-up, Izzo could start Frankie Fidler at the 3 and potentially Xavier Booker at the 4 with any of his centers.
Throughout his coaching career, Izzo has played many different players together, and that has not changed this year. However, this year, almost any lineup he puts on the floor has the chance to produce in its minutes.
A wholesale line change does not have the significant drop-off it used to. MSU can sub off the aforementioned lineup and send in Coen Carr, Jase Richardson, Booker and Carson Cooper, and that lineup will produce.
The Spartans will play well regardless of who Izzo puts on the floor. Depth also wears down opponents who do not have as many players to counter.
While March is often reserved for seven- or eight-player rotations, Izzo’s multiple capable contributors could cause problems for teams and result in a potential deep run in the tournament.
