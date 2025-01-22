MSU's Fears Has Been on a Roll Amidst Winning Streak
Michigan State men's basketball has been the hottest team in the Big Ten. Earning a spot in the top 10 in the rankings this week, and deservingly so, the Spartans, as a collective unit, have been playing some of their best basketball in years.
One key contributor to both the season as a whole during this 11-game winning streak has been redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. Fears has served as the team's starting point guard and has been everything the Spartans have needed him to be at the position.
On Michigan State's win streak, Fears has averaged 24.5 minutes on the court, 8.7 points, 6.8 assists and has a 41% success rate in field goal attempts. His assists have been game-changing for the Spartans this season, as he leads the program in that category.
His game value has increased for MSU this season. Becoming a full-fledged starting piece on the court, Fears Jr has lived up to the expectations that have been bestowed on him. His season averages in each category have either stayed the same from his limited first season or have improved, which can only be a good sign for his future under Coach Tom Izzo's tutelage.
One area of Fears' game that has improved the most has been his success as a 3-point shooter. Just a season ago, Fears Jr averaged a 16.7% success rate from deep, and that number has jumped up to 42.9% in just a season's time.
If there is any part of Fears Jr's game that needs to see improvement would be fouls. Collecting almost three a game, Fears Jr has been aggressive when the Spartans have needed it, but sometimes that aggression has come back to bite MSU where the sun doesn't shine.
MSU, as a whole, has been one of the hottest teams in the country, as it continues to add to its win total. If the Spartans can string together a few more wins in a row, they will have not been defeated in two months, strengthening their case as the best team in the Big Ten.
