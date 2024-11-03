MSU's Izzo Says His Players Are 'Lucky' He Uses This Particular Coaching Method
Following Michigan State men's basketball's poor exhibition outing against Ferris State last Tuesday, Coach Tom Izzo said "there may be lineup changes."
Izzo was blunt, as he usually is. But while there was frustration and disappointment, the longtime coach doesn't give the cold shoulder to those who have been underperforming.
"Yeah, that's one thing these guys are lucky about, if you want the truth -- they get communicated to," Izzo said after his team's practice on Friday. "There's no surprises. I talk to them, I bring them in. I had six guys in yesterday, just meeting with them about all kinds of things. No guy's going to leave here -- a parent might because they want to go brain dead -- but there's no guys that are going to leave here -- today's practice or tomorrow -- saying, 'I don't know where I'm at right now.' They know where they're at, and they know what they got to improve on. There's a couple guys that have to make big improvements, and that will determine who starts on Monday, to be honest with you."
There's no question Izzo is tough on his players. He's certainly not afraid to be critical. But there's also no question he does it for their, and his team's, benefit.
One of those six players Izzo met with, Michigan State sophomore forward Xavier Booker, had to learn that.
"At first, when I first got here, Coach was on me a lot. ... But I wasn't taking it the right way at first. But as I've grown as a player and as a person, I've kind of taken it as like, he's on me a lot, that means he really cares and he sees the potential in me and sees the player I can become.
"So, I've kind of learned to just take whatever he says in a positive way, and it's helped me."
We'll see if there were changes made to the lineup when the Spartans take the floor for their season opener against Monmouth on Monday.
The starting lineup Izzo went with in the two exhibition games included guards Jeremy Fears Jr. and Jaden Akins, forwards Frankie Fidler and Xavier Booker and center Szymon Zapala.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.