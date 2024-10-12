MSU's Tom Izzo Sees Value in 'Almost' Every Team in State's Success
Michigan State men's basketball coach has had one of the most successful teams in the state of Michigan over the last quarter of a century.
While he only has one ring to show for it, his 26 straight NCAA Tournament appearances and eight Final Four trips say enough about what he's built in his time at the helm.
An iconic state of Michigan sports figure himself, Izzo roots for the other teams around the state, whether it be the Detroit Pitsons, Lions or Tigers. His support of the Tigers, has been especially evident in recent weeks as he's praised their playoff run while taking his team to Game 3 of the ALDS.
"Pistons, I always pull [for them], [I've been] a Packer fan my whole life, but it's hard not to pull for the Lions," Izzo said on Tuesday. "When in Rome, do like the Romans. So, I've become a Pistons fan. I want them to win. I believe anybody in our state that wins helps our state -- mmm, almost anybody -- but does help our state. And when the state's better, we're all better."
As previously mentioned, Izzo took his team to Comerica Park on Wednesday, where it saw a Tigers victory against the Cleveland Guardians.
“I'm not forcing them to do this, and if it's illegal, I don't give a damn, how's that?” Izzo joked. “But it's our day off, and we always try to find some things. And one of my theories in life is -- I'm not as big a baseball fan ... but playoffs are playoffs. And learning how to win and learning how to be around people and seeing the atmosphere."
Izzo traveled to a completely different part of the state than his team is used to on Saturday, though not for him.
The Spartans are in Marquette, Michigan, where they will face Izzo's alma mater, Northern Michigan, for an exhibition game on Sunday.
"I'm fired up to bring my team up there," Izzo said. "I'm fired up to see the people. I'm fired up to be able to do something for Northern, I'm fired up for my guys, because I think they'll have a better idea -- I always went to Flint. I always went to Detroit. I always went to Saginaw. I see where those guys were from. They never go where I'm from. And now, they're going get a chance, and maybe that helps them understand me a little bit better. And so, I'm excited about that, but I'm really excited that a lot of people from down here are going up. And I think Friday and Saturday night, I am going up there for two days. And we just decided we're going to, as I said, make it a little bit historic as far as taking them to places maybe they've never been or never could be."
